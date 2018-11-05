Artsakh’s ex-ombudsman sets up human rights group

YEREVAN. – Artsakh’s ex-ombudsman Ruben Melikyan is setting up a human rights organization.
Melikyan did not disclose the details, saying that among the reasons for his resignation is that the civil society of Armenia, in his opinion, needs new people and institutions.
“Considering the fact that many people who were previously in the area of civil society switched to state work, and the public control has decreased. The work in human rights area was carried out until April-May. Today, we see that there seems to be a gap in this area,” Melikyan said, adding that he sees his activities in this area.
Melikyan said that importance of human rights protection is becoming more important in Armenia and Artsakh.
“This means it is a good moment to review approach to this area,” he said, adding that there the ties between Yerevan and Stepanakert are rather week.
Melikyan hopes that his organization will work to become the link between Armenia and Artsakh in the area of human rights protection.