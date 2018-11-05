Pashinyan: There are problems, which seem, are solved, but we need to ask the soldiers

STEPANAKERT.- Acting Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan had a private talk with Karabakh President Bako Sahakyan in Stepanakert and then held an extended meeting.
During the private talk, the interlocutors discussed a wide range of issues related to the cooperation of the two Armenian states. Nikol Pashinyan and Bako Sahakyan highlighted the importance of strengthening the inter-state ties, deepening of cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh in different directions.
ssues related to the consistent enhancement of the combat readiness of the Defense Army, the military cooperation between Armenia and Artsakh, the situation in the borderline, the domestic and foreign policy of the two Armenian states and cooperation in these areas were discussed at the meeting.
“We must record that the ceasefire violation cases are minimal, mostly not targeted, and actually, I can state that overall the agreements are maintained but not completely. In any case we must be ready for any scenario. There are problems, which seem, are solved, but we need to ask the soldier whether these problems are solved or not. If we don’t discuss the problems openly, we will face difficulties for solving them”, Nikol Pashinyan said.