Armenia MFA: Discussions over new CSTO Secretary General are of confidential character

YEREVAN. – The issue of a new CSTO Secretary General is under discussion, spokesperson for Armenian Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan told Armenian News-NEWS.am.
The discussion is of confidential character, she said when asked to comment on the recent publication of Kommersant newspaper which alleges that the representative of Belarus will assume the post of a Secretary General. Naghdalyan said given confidential character of the issue, she cannot present additional details.
“Efficient work of the secretariat is a priority for Armenia, and this is the target of our efforts,” she said.
Yuri Khachaturov who is in charged in Armenia within the March 1 criminal case was recalled from the post on November 2. Valeriy Semerikov is acting secretary general.