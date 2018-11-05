News
Baudelaire suicide letter sold for €234,000 at auction
Region:World News
Theme: Society, Culture

The suicide letter of the French poet Charles Baudelaire was sold at auction for €234,000, BBC reported

The note, dated 30 June 1845, was addressed to Baudelaire's lover Jeanne Duval.

The French poet had an intention to commit suicide at the age of 24.

"By the time you receive this letter, I will be dead. I am killing myself because I can no longer live, or bear the burden of falling asleep and waking up again,” the letter said.

After an unsuccessful suicide attempt, the poet lived for another 22 years and wrote the famous poetic collection The Flowers of Evil.

 
