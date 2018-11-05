Turkish Vice-President: Ankara tries to establish who ordered Khashoggi's murder

The Turkish authorities are trying to establish who ordered the murder of the Saudi Arabian journalist Khashoggi after he disappeared at the Saudi consulate in Istanbul, said Turkish Vice-President Fuat Oktay at a meeting with Anadolu editors.
According to him, Turkey carried out an investigation with transparency and a serious manner.
“The question now is who gave the orders. This is what we are seeking answers to now. Another question is where the body is... There are reports of (the body) being dissolved with acid now. All of these need to be looked at,” Reuters reported quoting Khashoggi.
As Sabah newspaper reported earlier, on the ninth day after the murder of the journalist, a special group consisting of a chemist and a toxicologist arrived in Istanbul. The publication claims that their tasks included the destruction of Khashoggi’s body and the concealment of evidence.