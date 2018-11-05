Tariff policy of Electric Networks of Armenia is in line with legislation

YEREVAN. – The tariff policy of the Electric Networks of Armenia, Armenia’s electricity supplier, is regulated by the legislation, company’s director general Karen Harutyunyan said.
His remark came during the meeting of the commission which is studying the activities of the gas and electricity supplies and distribution.
According to him, the margin between the cost of energy purchased and sold is fully in line with Armenian legislation and the agreements concluded earlier.
He added that after the company was purchased by Tashir company, various requirements for hydroelectric power plants were removed and taking into account international experience, it was also established by joint agreement that no requirements will be submitted to hydroelectric power plants for five years regarding the growth of electric power losses.
“Margins on tariffs will begin to decline from 2021,” he added.