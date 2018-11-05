News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 05
USD
487.52
EUR
554.99
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.52
EUR
554.99
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
Armenia president receives new Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador
Armenia president receives new Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Armenia to Bolot Otunbayev (residence in Moscow) handed over copies of his credentials to the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.

President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the new ambassador will contribute to the development of Armenia-Kyrgyzstan relations. President noted that the intensification of political dialogue, the deepening of trade, economic and humanitarian relations is in the interests of the two friendly countries.

The Ambassador, in turn, assured that he would make every effort to further develop and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news