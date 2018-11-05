Armenia president receives new Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador

YEREVAN. – Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador to Armenia to Bolot Otunbayev (residence in Moscow) handed over copies of his credentials to the President of Armenia Armen Sarkissian.
President Sarkissian expressed confidence that the new ambassador will contribute to the development of Armenia-Kyrgyzstan relations. President noted that the intensification of political dialogue, the deepening of trade, economic and humanitarian relations is in the interests of the two friendly countries.
The Ambassador, in turn, assured that he would make every effort to further develop and expand bilateral and multilateral cooperation.