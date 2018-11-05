News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 05
USD
487.52
EUR
554.99
RUB
7.35
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Monday
November 05
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.52
EUR
554.99
RUB
7.35
Show news feed
13 people, Fuscaldo mayor in Italy arrested over corruption
13 people, Fuscaldo mayor in Italy arrested over corruption
Region:World News
Theme: Incidents

Fourteen people have been arrested in Italian city of Fuscaldo, including the mayor Gianfranco Ramundo on charges of corruption and attempted embezzlement, ANSA reported

Among those arrested are also the deputy mayor, councilor of the municipality, civil servants and individual entrepreneurs.

Twelve of fourteen arrested are in custody, and two of them are under house arrest.

Assets from the suspects in the amount of €215 thousand were confiscated. A total of 20 people became defendants in criminal cases.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Killer of Russian soldier sentenced to 22 years in prison
Armenian resident Arman Janjughazyan, 22, accused of the murder of Dmitry Yalpaev...
 US actors beaten up in Yerevan
German law enforcers concerned over activities of Armenian mafia
A top-secret operation titled “Fight against thieves in law” was conducted by Federal Criminal Police Office...
 7 killed, 14 injured in Egypt bus attack
This is not the first attack on Coptic Christians in the area...
 Russian military serviceman’s car set on fire in Gyumri
He serves at the Russian military base in Armenia, as deputy director of its military hospital…
 Prison escapee's stabbing attack wounds at least 9 people in Istanbul
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news