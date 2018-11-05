13 people, Fuscaldo mayor in Italy arrested over corruption

Fourteen people have been arrested in Italian city of Fuscaldo, including the mayor Gianfranco Ramundo on charges of corruption and attempted embezzlement, ANSA reported.
Among those arrested are also the deputy mayor, councilor of the municipality, civil servants and individual entrepreneurs.
Twelve of fourteen arrested are in custody, and two of them are under house arrest.
Assets from the suspects in the amount of €215 thousand were confiscated. A total of 20 people became defendants in criminal cases.