Armenia Cabinet to donate Fridtjof Nansen’s portrait to Norwegian government

YEREVAN. – Acting Armenian Diaspora Minister Mkhitar Hayrapetyan will hand over Fridtjof Nansen’s portrait from to the Honorary Consul of Norway to Armenia Timothy David Straight in order to convey it to the Government of Norway.
The portrait was painted by a representative of the Armenian Diaspora Daniel Hechinyan, Armenian Ministry of Diaspora’s press service reported.
“Nansen’s portrait is a bridge of friendship and peace” reflects the friendship of the people of Armenia and Norway,” the ministry said in a statement, adding that Armenia expresses its gratitude to the great humanist Fridtjof Nansen for the warm attitude towards the Armenian people.
In a statement Armenia expressed gratitude to Norway and its people for the humanitarian aid provided after the Spitak earthquake in 1988.