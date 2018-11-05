News
Armenia culture ministry is against renaming airport, but discussion is needed
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society

YEREVAN. – Armenia’s culture ministry is negative about renaming Zvartnots airport after Charles Aznavour, but there was a need for public discussion, acting Culture Minister Lilit Makunts told reporters.

The discussions in social networks and various campaigns pointed to the need to organize public discussion, Makunts said, adding that it is not up to the culture ministry to decide whether to rename the airport or not.

A group of 10-12 experts will participate in the discussion. Either transport ministry, or the civil aviation committee will make a decision.
