Belarus MFA: We have no information about candidates for new CSTO chief

Belarus Foreign Ministry has no information about plans to nominate a Belarus official for the position of the CSTO Secretary General.
The reports suggest that secretary of Belarus Security Council Stanislav Zas will be appointed as CSTO chief. However, they were confirmed neither by CSTO, nor by Belarus.
“The issue will be discussed in Astana on November 8. At the moment it is unclear which country the candidate will be from, not to mention that it is unclear who the candidate is,” spokesperson for Belarus foreign ministry Anatoliy Glaz told RIA Novosti.
According to Russia’s Kommersant newspaper, the right to nominate Secretary General will go to Belarus after Armenia’s Yuri Khachaturov has been recalled.