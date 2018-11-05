Acting Energy Minister participates in the meeting of CIS energy ministers

Armenian Acting Energy Minister Garegin Baghramyan took part in the 53rd meeting of the CIS energy ministers on Friday, Armenian Energy Ministry’s press service reported.
The acting minister presented the energy sector of Armenia, the main directions of development and prospects. He touched upon the problems of the development of nuclear energy in Armenia, the diversification of primary energy resources and increasing the productivity of gas-fired power plants.
Garegin Baghramyan met his Russian and Kazakh counterparts Alexander Novak and Kanat Bozumbayev.