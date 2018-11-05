Saudi Arabia assures UN it will prosecute Khashoggi murder

Saudi Arabia assured the UN that it would bring to justice those responsible for the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, since Western states insist on conducting a credible investigation, Reuters reported.
According to Saudi Arabian official Bandar Al Aiban, King Salman instructed the prosecutor to “investigate the case according to applicable laws and to bring perpetrators to justice”.
He did not provide details on the status or location of the 18 Saudi citizens detained amid the murder and repeatedly refused to answer questions from journalists in this regard.
Khashoggi’s sons demanded the return of their father’s body, who disappeared on October 2 after visiting the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul.
As reported earlier, the Attorney General of Istanbul said that Khashoggi was strangled. As soon as he entered the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul as part of an intentional murder, his body was dismembered. The statement noted that talks with Saudi Arabia’s chief prosecutor Saud al-Mojeb have no results, despite the willful Turkish efforts to reveal the truth.
Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi disappeared on October 2 in the Saudi Arabian consulate in Istanbul. He was reportedly killed by security forces who arrived in Istanbul for this purpose. Riyadh only acknowledged Khashoggi’s death two weeks after his disappearance, noting that the killing was unintentional. However, the Saudi prosecutor, in his turn, noted that it was a deliberate murder. His body was reportedly found in the territory of the residence of the Saudi consul in Istanbul.