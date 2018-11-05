News
Monday
November 05
Netanyahu welcomes renewed sanctions on Iran
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu praised the resumption of sanctions against Iran, the Times of Israel reported

“This day is a historic day,” Netanyahu said adding ” I would like to again thank President Donald Trump again for a courageous, determined and important decision. I think this contributes to stability, security and peace."

As reported earlier, the US introduced a second phase of sanctions against Iran, which affected oil exports. The sanctions list included more than 600 individuals and companies. Those who continue to do business with them risk falling under secondary US sanctions.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
