China regrets US sanctions' decision on Iran

China says it regrets the U.S. decision to re-impose sanctions on Iran but will continue to uphold the nuclear deal Beijing agreed to as a permanent member of the United Nations Security Council, The Washington Post reported.
Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying told reporters on Monday that the accord “should be comprehensively and effectively implemented” despite the fact that the United States pulled out of it in May.
Hua says: “We regret this decision by the U.S.”
She added that the international community objects to unilateral sanctions such as those brought by the U.S.
She also said China stood with those nations that have vowed to keep the agreement alive despite the U.S. withdrawal, and said Iran has been “strictly fulfilling its obligations” under the accord.
Hua urged all sides to keep in mind “long-term interests, fulfill their obligations and responsibilities and choose to stand on the right side of history.”