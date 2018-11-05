CSTO new sec-gen appointment may be discussed in Astana on November 8

The issue of appointing a new CSTO Secretary General may be included on the agenda of the next session of the Collective Security Council of the Organization (CSTO) , which will be held in Astana on November 8, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Aibek Smadiyarov stated, Sputnik-Kazakhstan reported.
The upcoming session will be held at a high level with the participation of heads of states.
During the meeting, the heads of the CSTO member states will sum up the main results of the implementation of the priority activities of the organization, proposed by Kazakhstan for the period of its chairmanship.
Asked about electing a new CSTO Secretary General in Astana, Smadiyarov answered that this question may be included in the agenda.