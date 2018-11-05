Switalski believes Constitution should be changed in Armenia

Armenian Constitution should be changed, said the EU Ambassador to Armenia Piotr Switalski on Monday.
The EU believed that a parliamentary system of government would be more suitable for Armenia, said Switalski adding that current Armenian Constitution should be changed.
According to him, now the Constitution gives all powers to the Prime Minister. However, the EU ambassador drew attention to the fact that the diaspora has no rights.
The problem of the Diaspora is an open question, and in the conditions of the new Armenia, it is necessary to discuss such issues, he concluded.