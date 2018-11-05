Iran urges UN to respond to US actions

Iran on Monday (Nov 5) urged the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for re-imposing sanctions on Tehran, branding the measures illegal and in violation of a Security Council resolution, Channel News Asia reported.
Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the "irresponsible conduct of the United States necessitates a collective response to uphold the rule of law."
"The United Nations and its member-states, in accordance with the charter of the United Nations and the international law, should resist against these wrongful acts and hold the United States accountable for such acts," he added.