Iran urges UN to respond to US actions
Iran urges UN to respond to US actions
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

Iran on Monday (Nov 5) urged the United Nations to hold the United States accountable for re-imposing sanctions on Tehran, branding the measures illegal and in violation of a Security Council resolution, Channel News Asia reported.

Iranian Ambassador Gholamali Khoshroo said in a letter to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the "irresponsible conduct of the United States necessitates a collective response to uphold the rule of law."

"The United Nations and its member-states, in accordance with the charter of the United Nations and the international law, should resist against these wrongful acts and hold the United States accountable for such acts," he added.
