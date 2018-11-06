News
US official: Armenia is an optimistic country today
US official: Armenia is an optimistic country today
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent who has recently visited Armenia believes that today’s Armenia is a very optimistic country.

In an interview with the Voice of America Armenian service, Kent said people in Armenia realized that the country needs positive changes which took the shape of the velvet revolution in spring. He emphasized that now Armenians have a chance to express their opinion during the early parliamentary vote. Kent added that the United States support democratic, prosperous and secure Armenia.

Speaking about the Karabakh conflict, the official recalled that the U.S. is the co-chair of the OSCE Minsk Group, and the co-chair Andrew Schofer has recently visited Armenia and the region. He reiterated U.S. support for peaceful resolution of the Karabakh conflict in accordance with the OSCE’s Madrid  Principles which include non-use of force, territorial integrity and the right of nations to self-determination.
