Facebook blocks dozens of accounts before US elections

Facebook has blocked dozens of accounts ahead of upcoming elections, techcrunch reported.
The US law enforcement officials turned to the management of the social network and reported on accounts with suspicious activity that may be associated with foreign organizations.
A previous investigation into the company revealed about 30 Facebook accounts and 85 Instagram accounts that could participate in coordinated activities. These accounts were immediately blocked, and the company went on with the investigation.
Almost all blocked Facebook accounts reportedly were in Russian or French, while Instagram accounts were in English.