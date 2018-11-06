News
Armenia Deputy FM comments on appointment of CSTO Secretary General
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – The matter of CSTO Secretary General is being discussed by the Collective Security Council and with the participation of the CSTO ministerial council, Armenia’s acting Deputy Foreign Minister Garen Nazarian said in the parliament.

His remark came in response to the question by MP Naira Zohrabyan who asked whether Armenia will nominate a candidate for the position of the CSTO chief during the Astana summit on November 8.

“The replacement of CSTO Secretary General is not regulated. The aim of ongoing consultations is focused on this [replacement]. I would not make forecasts for the November 8 discussion, as it will be closed,” he said.

Yuri Khachaturov has been relieved of the position of CSTO Secretary General. According to media reports, Armenia will propose Vagharshak Harutyunyan as a candidate for CSTO chief.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
