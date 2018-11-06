US diplomat: We realize that Armenia has difficult geopolitical position, but we are concerned

The statements and concerns voiced by U.S. president Trump’s administration clearly state Washington’s position, namely that Iran is a destructive force in the region, U.S. Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs George Kent said.
According to the diplomat, the reason is not just Iran's desire to create nuclear weapons, but the ongoing support for terrorism and the destabilization of the situation through the Hezbollah and Hamas groups, as well as through program of ballistic missiles.
The U.S. takes these threats serious, Kent told Armenian service of the Voice of America. At the same time the administration wants to work with the partners and friends to be sure that they will not suffer losses. However, the diplomat calls not to interpret his words, as Washington has an intention to restrict Iran’s capabilities.
“We realize that Armenia has a difficult geopolitical position, but we are concerned over regional stability,” Kent said.