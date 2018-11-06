Acting Deputy FM: Iran sanctions is a sensitive topic for Armenia

YEREVAN. – International sanctions against Iran is a sensitive topic for Armenia, acting Deputy PM Garen Nazarian said during a meeting of the parliament’s standing committees on European integration and budget issues.
“Armenia has always supported the implementation of a joint, comprehensive action plan that has been signed between Iran and partner countries. It is very important for us to continue traditional, mutually beneficial friendly relations with Iran. In this regard, the Armenian Ministry of Foreign Affairs continues its crucial mission, with transparent and unambiguous discussions with partner countries, highlighting Armenia-Iran relations on the one hand and, on the other hand, our traditional relations with other partner countries,” Nazarian said when asked to give an adequate response to the statements voiced by US national security adviser John Bolton.
“Bolton's visit was an opportunity for us to raise issues of regional development at the highest level and to voice our approaches to the challenges that Armenia faces,” he added.