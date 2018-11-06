News
Tuesday
November 06
Iran and "five" plan to minimize damage from US sanctions
Region:World News, Iran
Theme: Politics

The participants of the Joint Commission of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) on the Iranian nuclear program - the “Five” international intermediaries (China, France, Russia, the UK and Germany) and Iran - may focus on the implementation of the economic provisions of the nuclear deal amid the new US’ sanctions, Russian Permanent Representative to International Organizations in Vienna Mikhail Ulyanov told TASS.

He noted that the remaining participants of the Joint Commission pay attention at their sessions to protective measures to minimize the damage from the US sanctions for the JCPOA.
