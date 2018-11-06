Deputy FM: Armenia not developing ties with Iran at the expense of relations with other partners

YEREVAN. – Armenia is not developing relations with Iran at the expense of relations with other partners, Armenian acting Deputy FM Garen Nazarian said at a joint meeting of the standing parliamentary committees’ on European integration and financial and budgetary issues.
As noted by Nazarian, this requires great effort and flexibility, especially in the context of sanctions.
“It has been possible so far. I hope that through meaningful negotiations we will manage to maintain a balance,” the acting deputy minister noted, stressing the importance of a well-balanced position of the EU.