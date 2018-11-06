News
Tuesday
November 06
News
Kremlin: Putin and Trump to have on the go conversation in Paris
Kremlin: Putin and Trump to have on the go conversation in Paris
Presidents of Russia and the United States will definitely meet in Paris, however, it will be an on the go conversation, spokesperson for the Kremlin Dmitry Peskov said.

“They will certainly meet… Indeed, the circumstances have changed. The multilateral format of the events dedicated to the 100th anniversary of the end of World War I makes it impossible to hold a longer meeting between the two presidents," Peskov said.

He stressed Putin and Trump will agree on a full-fledged meeting, Sputnik reported.
