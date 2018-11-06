Expert: US impose sanctions against Iran for the sake of their ally, Israel

YEREVAN.—Donald Trump’s administration is perhaps the most-Israeli administration ever, expert on US foreign policy Suren Sargsyan said during the discussion on implications of U.S. sanctions against Iran for Armenia.
According to the expert, relations with Iran are largely determined by this factor.
“New U.S. sanctions against Iran, some of which are ‘the creation’ of John Bolton, were introduced to support a strategic ally, Israel,” he explained.
At the same time, he noted that Washington is well aware of Armenia’s difficult geopolitical situation, but, nevertheless, insists that Yerevan takes into account the position of the United States.
“Even during our private meeting with him, Bolton often used the word ‘run over’ when it came to Iran,” the expert noted.
Sargsyan also stressed that much will depend on the upcoming elections to the Senate, including the future U.S. foreign policy, which may affect the current situation with Iran.