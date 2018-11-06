Armenian parliament speaker receives new Switzerland envoy

YEREVAN. – Chairman of the Armenian National Assembly Ara Babloyan on Tuesday received the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Swiss Confederation to Armenia Stefano Lazzarotto.
Congratulating the Ambassador on assuming the mission, the President of the National Assembly underlined with satisfaction the close cooperation between the two countries at the inter-parliamentary level and highlighted the contribution of the Parliamentary Friendship Groups in the development of bilateral ties, Armenian parliament’s press office said in a statement.
According to Ara Babloyan’s evaluation, the format of the Armenian-Swiss cooperation is rather wide: trade and economic ties, effective cooperation being implemented in the framework of the support programmes, strengthening of professional skills and educational programmes.
The speaker touched upon the regional problems, the relations between Armenia and the neighbouring countries, as well as the developments in Armenia. In this context, Ara Babloyan documented that Armenia once again was presented to the world with its tolerance and achievements of democracy.
Highly assessing the current level of cooperation between the two countries, Stefano Lazzarotto assured that with his activities he would give new impetus to those relations.
Ara Babloyan expressed hope that from now on the Armenian-Swiss relations would continue to expand and strengthen.
The interlocutors referred to the necessity of activation of bilateral economic ties and emphasized the cooperation particularly in agriculture, science, educational programmes and other spheres.