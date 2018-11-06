News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
MFA: Armenia studies possible implications of Iran sanctions
MFA: Armenia studies possible implications of Iran sanctions
Region:Armenia, Iran
Theme: Politics

YEREVAN. – Armenia is conducting a comprehensive expert study of the possible implications of the  sanctions imposed against Iran, Armenian Foreign Ministry said.

“We are closely following the developments, and are in contact with the parties involved. We clearly present our questions and concerns. The traditionally friendly relations with Iran are of vital importance for Armenia. We are conducting a comprehensive expert study of the impact of the Iranian sanctions on Armenia,” spokesperson for the Foreign Ministry Anna Naghdalyan said.

  
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news