US midterm elections kick off

Midterms elections’ voting kicked off in the US northeastern on Tuesday.
The first polling stations opened at 05:00 in Vermont, in New York, voting will begin an hour later, and will end with the closure of polling stations in the state of Hawaii at 6 pm local time, the Telegraph reported.
Over 30 million Americans have already voted.
“Republicans currently control the House of Representatives and the Senate – the two chambers which make up the US Congress. But pundits are suggesting the Democrats might take control,” the source noted.
According to recent poll conducted by Real Clear Politics, democrats can count on success of 202 electoral districts, Republicans - 194.