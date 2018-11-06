News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Erdogan: US sanctions on Iran are wrong
Erdogan: US sanctions on Iran are wrong
Region:World News, Turkey, Iran
Theme: Politics

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan on Tuesday called wrong US sanctions on Iran.

“We will not obey such sanctions. I don’t consider the decision to introduce sanctions to be right. This move is aimed at violating the global balance,” TASS reported quoting Erdogan.

Erdogan reiterated that the sanctions "contradict the norms of international law.”

According to the president, Ankara does not want to "to live in an imperialistic world.”

Today, as the Turkish leader said, his country buys 10 billion cubic meters of gas per year from neighboring Iran.

US President Donald Trump on May 8 voiced Washington’s withdrawal from the Iranian deal and decided to re-impose sanctions on Iran.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news