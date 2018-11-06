Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan stands trial in Azerbaijan

Citizens of Armenia Karen Ghzaryan who was captivated in summer 2017 stands trial in Azerbaijan.
Karen Ghazaryan (born in 1984), a resident of Berdavan border village of Armenia’s Tavush Province, had ended up in Azerbaijan for unknown reasons, and was captured.
Azerbaijan, however, had attempted to present this as “the prevention of a reconnaissance group of the Armenian Armed Forces on the border.” The incident allegedly had occurred in the direction of Azerbaijan’s Gazakh region. The Azerbaijani Defense Ministry had said an Armenian serviceman was taken captive.
But the Armenian Defense Ministry formally declared that Ghazaryan was not serving and had never served in the Armed Forces of Armenia.
The first hearing is set for November 20.