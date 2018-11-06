Turkey believes Saudi king not involved in Jamal Khashoggi murder

Ankara believes that Saudi Arabia king could not order to kill opposition journalist Jamal Khashoggi, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said.
Cavusoglu said that after multiple conversations with Saudi King Salman, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan is convinced the king was not involved, the Voice of America reported.
The minister said his government has more information about the killing of, and that it will likely make the evidence public after investigations of his death have been completed.