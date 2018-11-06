News
Armenia official: Position of CSTO chief reserved for Armenia until 2020
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics


YEREVAN. – The position of the CSTO Secretary General is reserved for Armenia until 2020, acting Defense Minister Davit Tonoyan told reporters on Tuesday.

“The decision will be made, and it will become clear in a couple of days,” he said.

Asked whether the decision might be made not in favor of Armenia, acting minister warned against using “in favor” wording.

“CSTO has its regulations, and the decision must be made by the heads of states. It is our turn now,” he emphasized.

Yerevan has recalled Yuri Khachaturov as he is charged within the criminal case into the March 1, 2018 events.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
