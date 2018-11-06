US sanctions target sunken Iranian ship, closed bank

The sanctions recently re-imposed by the US on Iran have, among other things, targeted a sunken Iranian tanker and a closed bank in a gaffe that has drawn a reaction from Foreign Minister Mohammad Javad Zarif, Press TV reported.
“The US designated a bank that was closed six years ago, and a ship that sank last year in a widely televised saga,” Zarif tweeted on Monday.
The move took place as part of “a desperate PSYOP (psychological operation) to amplify the list of sanctioned Iranian entities—unintentionally also proving it is targeting ordinary Iranians indiscriminately,” he explained.
Sanchi, the oil tanker on the list of sanctioned entities, collided with a wheat-carrying Chinese vessel off China’s shores in January, and drowned after days of burning on the surface. All the 32 people aboard the ill-fated ship lost their lives in the tragedy, which attracted much media attention worldwide.
Iran’s Tat Bank, which has likewise found its way to the list, was closed back in 2012.
Asked by Newsweek to explain the blunder, a State Department spokesperson said, “We’re not going to respond to every public comment made by Iran’s leaders.”