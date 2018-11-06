At least two killed in Marseille collapsed buildings

At least two people were killed in the ruins of two buildings in southern France, BBC reported.
According to Marseille prosecutor, from five to eight dead could be found under the ruins.
Two houses that were in emergency condition collapsed on Monday morning. Residents of another house were settled earlier, but the rescuers do not exclude that homeless people could have been at the time of the collapse of the building. At about 5.30 pm Paris time, a part of another building in disrepair collapsed.