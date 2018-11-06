Lavrov: US sanctions on Iran are absolutely illegitimate

The US sanctions on Iran are absolutely illegitimate and violate the UN Security Council’s resolutions, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Tuesday.
"As for the United States’ measures against Iran, they are absolutely illegitimate and are being taken in a flagrant violation of the United Nations Security Council resolution. And the format such measures are announced and implemented in cannot but be profoundly disappointing," TASS reported quoting Lavrov.
According to him, Moscow proceeds from the assumption that the Joint Comprehensive Action Plan (IFAP) on the Iranian nuclear program remains in force after the renewal of US sanctions.
“We believe that the JCPOA remains in effect for the countries that maintain their participation in the mechanism. Following the United States’ withdrawal from the JCPOA, the European countries, Russia, China and Iran itself confirmed their participation in the deal," Lavrov concluded.