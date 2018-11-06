294 convicts released from jails by 20:00 under amnesty law

EU’s enlargement commissioner: Turkey membership talks should be dropped

Lavrov: US’ pressure on SWIFT "unacceptable"

234 convicts released from jails by 18:00 under amnesty law

At least two killed in Marseille collapsed buildings

US sanctions target sunken Iranian ship, closed bank

Tsarukyan to head Prosperous Armenia party list at snap elections

Hrachya Harutyunyan amnestied

Lavrov: US sanctions on Iran are absolutely illegitimate

NATO to finance Afghan army until 2024

EU remains committed to Iranian nuclear deal

Armenian President invites OSCE/ODIHR and CIS member states’ mission to observe early parliamentary elections

Tonoyan: Armenia has not received formal proposal from Azerbaijan

Turkey believes Saudi king not involved in Jamal Khashoggi murder

81 people amnestied in Armenia

Armenia official: Position of CSTO chief reserved for Armenia until 2020

Acting minister: Border tension reduced after Dushanbe arrangements

Iran Vice President: We will do all we can to reduce effects of sanctions

Erdogan: US sanctions on Iran are wrong

Armenian captive Karen Ghazaryan stands trial in Azerbaijan

US midterm elections kick off

Facebook blocks dozens of accounts before US elections

Armenia president receives new Sweden ambassador

Expert: US impose sanctions against Iran for the sake of their ally, Israel

MFA: Armenia studies possible implications of Iran sanctions

Armenian parliament speaker receives new Switzerland envoy

Kremlin: Putin and Trump to have on the go conversation in Paris

Iran and "five" plan to minimize damage from US sanctions

18-year-old soldier dies in Karabakh

Armenia not to host LGBT forum

Armenia official: EU respects Armenian values

Armenian activist Shant Harutyunyan set free

US diplomat: We realize that Armenia has difficult geopolitical position, but we are concerned

Deputy FM: Armenia not developing ties with Iran at the expense of relations with other partners

Armenia official: 8 countries have ratified EU-Armenia deal

Acting Deputy FM: Iran sanctions is a sensitive topic for Armenia

US official: Armenia is an optimistic country today

Armenia Deputy FM comments on appointment of CSTO Secretary General

Another candidate with Armenian roots runs for US Congress

Trump says elections will be an interesting time

6-7 magnitude earthquake hits Georgia

Newspaper: Vagharshak Harutyunyan will be either CSTO chief, or secretary of Armenia Security Council

UN Special Rapporteur to visit Armenia

Turkey accuses Saudis of trying to cover up journalist's killing

Iran urges UN to respond to US actions

Trump unsure if he will meet with Putin in Paris

China regrets US sanctions' decision on Iran

CSTO new sec-gen appointment may be discussed in Astana on November 8

Bolton: US plans to impose additional sanctions against Iran

Pompeo: US to exempt 8 countries from Iran oil sanctions

Killer of Russian soldier sentenced to 22 years in prison

Switalski believes Constitution should be changed in Armenia

Head of Ameriabank division: Armenia’s banking sector has not seen defaults for 16 years

Netanyahu welcomes renewed sanctions on Iran

Saudi Arabia assures UN it will prosecute Khashoggi murder

Armenia amnesty law to come into effect on November 6

Acting Energy Minister participates in the meeting of CIS energy ministers

Iran responds to Trump's 'Game of Thrones' meme

13 people, Fuscaldo mayor in Italy arrested over corruption

Artsakh president receives chairman of Armenia’s State Revenue Committee

Armenia Cabinet to donate Fridtjof Nansen’s portrait to Norwegian government

Belarus MFA: We have no information about candidates for new CSTO chief

Armenia culture ministry is against renaming airport, but discussion is needed

Baudelaire suicide letter sold for €234,000 at auction

Tariff policy of Electric Networks of Armenia is in line with legislation

Armenia president receives new Kyrgyzstan’s ambassador

Turkish Vice-President: Ankara tries to establish who ordered Khashoggi's murder

Armenia minister: Education funding will be slightly decreased

Artsakh’s ex-ombudsman sets up human rights group

Rouhani: Iran will continue selling oil

US sanctions on Iran take effect

Free Democrats party to participate in early parliamentary vote

Pashinyan: Problems seem to be solved, but we need to ask the soldiers

Armenia MFA: Discussions over new CSTO Secretary General are of confidential character

Airstrikes kill 25 Daesh terrorists in Iraq’s Kirkuk

Pompeo insists US sanctions will not hurt the Iranian people

Karabakh President meets with Pashinyan

Trump: Saudis "don't know how to use" U.S. bombs

Data retrieved from Lion Air black boxes

Massive pro-government rallies held in Iran on the eve of sanctions

Bako Sahakyan and Pashinyan visit eastern section of Karabakh borderline

New Caledonia votes against independence from France

Nikol Pashinyan and Arthur Vanetsyan visit Karabakh

Lusavor Hayastan Party to run for parliament individually

US actors beaten up in Yerevan

6 killed, 5 hurt as minibus and truck collide in Jordan Valley

EU plans post-Brexit London 'embassy'

Erdogan expects to meet with Putin and Trump 10-11 November

Armenian Museum of America displays Armenian objects of ‘witness and survival’

Lawyer: There are no problems with return of Yuri Khachaturov to Armenia

Over 600 Chinese officials punished in inspection of gang crime crackdown

Erdogan calls on terrorists to leave Syria's Manbij

34 militants killed in fresh Afghan operations

Switalski: Armenia’s early elections will be organized in a tough environment

EU ambassador optimistic about Armenia early parliamentary election

2 ex-RPA lawmakers to join Pashinyan’s Civil Contract for election

NATO says American soldier killed in Afghanistan

Armenia president signs amnesty bill into law

Artsakh president meets with Armenia Central Bank chief

Armenian National Security Service exposes drug smuggling group