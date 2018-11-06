Hrachya Harutyunyan amnestied

Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian driver convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, was amnestied on Tuesday, Hrachya Harutyunyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.
The truck, which Hrachya Harutyunyan was driving, crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, in Moscow Oblast (province) of Russia. The accident claimed 18 lives and more than 60 people were injured. The Armenian driver was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison. On July 20, 2017, however, Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia, under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, to serve the rest of his prison sentence.