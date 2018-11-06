News
Tuesday
November 06
Hrachya Harutyunyan amnestied
Region:Armenia
Theme: Society, Incidents

Hrachya Harutyunyan, an Armenian driver convicted of causing a major traffic accident in Russia that killed 18 people, was amnestied on Tuesday, Hrachya Harutyunyan told Armenian News - NEWS.am.

The truck, which Hrachya Harutyunyan was driving, crashed into a passenger bus in July 2013, in Moscow Oblast (province) of Russia. The accident claimed 18 lives and more than 60 people were injured. The Armenian driver was sentenced to 6 years and 9 months in prison. On July 20, 2017, however, Harutyunyan was extradited to Armenia, under the Convention on the Transfer of Sentenced Persons, to serve the rest of his prison sentence.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
