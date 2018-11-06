Tsarukyan to head Prosperous Armenia party list at snap elections

Prosperous Armenia party head Gagik Tsarukyan will lead its list during the snap parliamentary elections, however his candidacy will not be nominated by rating system, Gagik Tsarukyan told Armenia News- NEWS.am on Tuesday.
“Those who have been nominated in this territory by rating system want me not to be nominated. With a sense of respect for them, I will not do that,” he said.
Asked whether Naira Zohrabyan will be included in the party’s electoral list, Tsarukyan noted: “Naira Zohrabyan is one of the founders of the party, and she is ready to work where it is necessary.”