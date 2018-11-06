News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Tsarukyan to head Prosperous Armenia party list at snap elections
Tsarukyan to head Prosperous Armenia party list at snap elections
Region:Armenia
Theme: Politics


Prosperous Armenia party head Gagik Tsarukyan will lead its list during the snap parliamentary elections, however his candidacy will not be nominated by rating system, Gagik Tsarukyan told Armenia News- NEWS.am on Tuesday.

“Those who have been nominated in this territory by rating system want me not to be nominated. With a sense of respect for them, I will not do that,” he said.

Asked whether Naira Zohrabyan will be included in the party’s electoral list, Tsarukyan noted: “Naira Zohrabyan is one of the founders of the party, and she is ready to work where it is necessary.”
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenian President invites OSCE/ODIHR and CIS member states’ mission to observe early parliamentary elections
Armenia's President Armen Sarkissian sent official letters to...
 Switalski believes Constitution should be changed in Armenia
The EU believed that a parliamentary system of government would be more suitable for Armenia...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news