News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Tuesday
November 06
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
EU’s enlargement commissioner: Turkey membership talks should be dropped
EU’s enlargement commissioner: Turkey membership talks should be dropped
Region:World News, Turkey
Theme: Politics

The official overseeing the European Union’s future enlargement says that, in the long term, it would be “more honest” for the bloc to give up talks on membership for Turkey, AP reported.

EU Enlargement Commissioner Johannes Hahn was quoted Tuesday as telling German daily Die Welt: “I think that, in the long term, it would be more honest for Turkey and the EU to go down new roads and end the accession talks.”

Hahn added that “Turkish membership in the European Union is not realistic in the foreseeable future.” He argued that sticking to the talks has “blocked the path to a realistic, strategic partnership.”

Turkey started its EU accession negotiations in 2005 but the talks are stalled amid concerns over Turkey’s political situation, with some nations opposing membership.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Armenia official: 8 countries have ratified EU-Armenia deal
“The process of Armenia-EU relations has entered a rather intense phase...
 Switalski: Armenia’s early elections will be organized in a tough environment
The EU ambassador believes that everything depends on the Armenian partners...
 EU ambassador optimistic about Armenia early parliamentary election
Majority of the ambassador believed that the early parliamentary vote will take place in spring 2019...
 Sources: EU not to hold Eastern Partnership summit in 2019
A high-level conference will be held...
 EU regrets U.S. sanctions on Iran
The document is signed the EU top official Federica Mogherini, three foreign ministers...
 EU diplomat expresses regret over failure of amended Electoral Code in Armenia’s parliament
He though added that “sooner or later these amendments will be adopted”....
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news