Anthony Brindisi is third Armenian American to serve in Congress

The third Armenian American will serve in U.S. Congress after Anthony Brindisi succeeded in the midterm elections.
With the victory tonight of the Anthony Brindisi For Congress campaign, the upstate New York Democrat will join Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Congresswoman Jackie Speier in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.
Anthony's great grandparents were born in Mardin, Armenia and fled during the Armenian Genocide to Alepo, Syria, where his grandmother was born. His great-great grandparents were born in Edessa, Armenia.