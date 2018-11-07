News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 07
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.88
EUR
556.28
RUB
7.4
Show news feed
Anthony Brindisi is third Armenian American to serve in Congress
Anthony Brindisi is third Armenian American to serve in Congress
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics

The third Armenian American will serve in U.S. Congress after Anthony Brindisi succeeded in the midterm elections.

With the victory tonight of the Anthony Brindisi For Congress campaign, the upstate New York Democrat will join Congresswoman Anna Eshoo and Congresswoman Jackie Speier in the U.S. House of Representatives, the Armenian National Committee of America reported.

Anthony's great grandparents were born in Mardin, Armenia and fled during the Armenian Genocide to Alepo, Syria, where his grandmother was born. His great-great grandparents were born in Edessa, Armenia.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
US official: Armenia is an optimistic country today
Kent said people in Armenia realized that the country needs positive changes...
 Another candidate with Armenian roots runs for US Congress
Brindisi considers his Armenian heritage to be an important part of his past...
 Pashinyan: Meeting with Bolton was a big diplomatic achievement
There was not a single point that could leave the Armenian people worried...
 Armenia’s Pashinyan condoles with Trump
It was with deep pain that we learnt about the attack that claimed the lives of more than ten innocent people in a Pittsburgh synagogue...
 RPA: Armenia government gives no appropriate response to Bolton, Mills’ statements
“However all this creates a clear political situation…
Deputy FM: I do not see danger in John Bolton’s statements
I can say that any solution on Karabakh has to be acceptable to the people of Armenia and Artsakh...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news