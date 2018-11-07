News
Tusk says there is very serious threat of Polexit
Tusk says there is very serious threat of Polexit
Region:World News
Theme: Politics

Poland is close to withdrawing from the European Union because of the row with Brussels, President of the European Council Donald Tusk said.

There is a “very serious threat” that ‘Polexit’ could happen by “accident”, he said and urged Poland’s leadership “to come to senses”, Express.co.uk reported.

Tusk believes leader of Poland’s ruling party Jaroslaw Kaczynski is treading a fine line currently and risks taking Poland out of the EU with a simple miscalculation.

“I fear that in Europe the will to keep Poland in the EU by all means might be smaller than in the case of the UK,” he said.
