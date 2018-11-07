Women set a record in US midterm elections

Women politicians set a record in the midterm US Congress elections, the Telegraph reported.
Now 107 women have been elected to Congress, which is the largest number of all time. A new record was also set in the House of Representatives - women currently received 92 places out of 435 compared to 84 earlier. Another 37 are awaiting election results.
Among the most notable victories, the publication highlights Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who became the youngest woman in Congress, Marsha Blackburn, who became the first female senator from Tennessee, as well as Rashida Tlaib and Ilhan Omar, who became the first Muslim women elected to the congress.