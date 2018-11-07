News
Wife of Azerbaijani ex-banker arrested in UK
Wife of Azerbaijani ex-banker arrested in UK
Region:World News, Azerbaijan
Theme: Incidents

UK police arrested the wife of former Azerbaijani banker Zamir Hajiyev who was the first target of the unexplained wealth order.

Zamira Hajiyeva is known as a woman who spent 16 million pounds in Harrods, BBC reported.

Hajiyeva was arrested by the Metropolitan police after an extradition request from authorities in Baku and faces two charges of embezzlement, the BBC reported.

Zamira’s husband is formed head of the International Bank of Azerbaijan who is serving a 15-year prison sentence for embezzlement.

According earlier reports, police seized Hajiyeva’s jewelry belonging to her family that was worth more than £400,000 and was due to be auctioned at Christie's auction house.
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
