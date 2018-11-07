Acting minister: Healthcare spending to increase by 10.1 under 2019 budget

YEREVAN. – Over 88 billion drams will be allocated to Armenia’s healthcare system under the 2019 budget, acting Health Minister Arsen Torosyan said during the meeting of the parliament’s standing committees.
Torosyan said 88.6 billion drams make 5.4 percent of the budget and 1.31 percent of GDP. As compared with 2018, healthcare spending will increase by 8.1 billion or 10.1 percent, loans and grants excluded.
Around 210 billion will be allocated to infertile couples, while resources provided to treat oncology and blood diseases will rise by 72 percent.