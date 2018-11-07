News
Wednesday
November 07
Freedom of peaceful assembly and of association: UN rights expert visits Armenia
Freedom of peaceful assembly and of association: UN rights expert visits Armenia
Region:World News, Armenia
Theme: Politics, Society

YEREVAN. –  UN Special Rapporteur Clément Nyaletsossi Voule visits Armenia.

From 7 to 16 November 2018 he will assess the exercise of the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association.

“Armenia is going through a peaceful democratic transition; this has enormous potential to enhance the protection and promotion of all human rights, especially the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association, and consolidate the rule of law in order to capitalise on the enjoyment of democratic gains and economic development," the independent human rights expert said.

“This visit will provide me with an opportunity to examine issues concerning freedoms of peaceful assembly and association in Armenia, through first-hand information collected from the different actors concerned.”

During his 10-day mission, Voule will visit Gyumri, Vanadzor, Vayk and Yerevan and will meet Government officials, representatives of the judiciary, legislature, media, civil society, as well as with the Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia. He will also meet representatives of the diplomatic corps, United Nations system and other international organisations.

The Special Rapporteur will present a comprehensive report on his visit to the 41st session of the Human Rights Council in June 2019.
Հայերեն
