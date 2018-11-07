News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 07
USD
487.66
EUR
560.22
RUB
7.39
Newsfeed
News
ՀայEngРусTür
Wednesday
November 07
ՀայEngРусTür
USD
487.66
EUR
560.22
RUB
7.39
Show news feed
ISIS mass graves found in Iraq
ISIS mass graves found in Iraq
Region:Middle East
Theme: Society, Incidents

Over 200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims have been unearthed in Iraq, north-west of the city of Mosul, the Independent reported.

According to captain Karim al-Obaidi, security forces found 30 bodies, while some of the bodies have been identified as former candidates in the 2014 parliamentary elections. Militants kidnapped them after the capture of Mosul in June 2014.

Earlier, UN officials said they have found 202 grave sites containing as many as 12,000 bodies in the northern and western governorates of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar.
Armenia News - NEWS.am NEWS.am
!
This text available in   Հայերեն and Русский
Print
Read more:
All
Australia may have a private prison for terrorists
Armenia NSS: Armed man broke government building to undermine himself
“A 43-year-old man was detained...
 Armenia MES: Unknown attempts to plant bomb in the government building
“National Security Service officers are currently working with him…
 Unknown who tried to enter Armenian Government building with grenade disarmed
A middle-aged Armenian citizen is likely has some social issues...
 Pashinyan pays tribute to memory of October 27 terror attack victims
Speaker of Parliament Ara Babloyan accompanied Pashinyan in the homage ceremony...
 Five people killed in Afghanistan explosion
Taliban claimed responsibility...
Most
Read Viewed Commented
Photos
Partner news