ISIS mass graves found in Iraq

Over 200 mass graves of thousands of ISIS victims have been unearthed in Iraq, north-west of the city of Mosul, the Independent reported.
According to captain Karim al-Obaidi, security forces found 30 bodies, while some of the bodies have been identified as former candidates in the 2014 parliamentary elections. Militants kidnapped them after the capture of Mosul in June 2014.
Earlier, UN officials said they have found 202 grave sites containing as many as 12,000 bodies in the northern and western governorates of Nineveh, Kirkuk, Salah al-Din and Anbar.