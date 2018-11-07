EU official: EU hopes for substantive talks on Karabakh

The European Union hopes for substantive talks on the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict as soon as possible, the EU Special Representative for the South Caucasus, Toivo Klaar, told Trend in Baku.
According to him, the EU welcomes the current decrease in tension on the ground and the constructive attitude shown by the Azerbaijani and Armenian leaderships.
“The EU hopes that this will be accompanied by concrete and substantive negotiations as soon as feasible, with the aim to move towards the peaceful resolution of the conflict on the basis of mutual compromises,” said Klaar.