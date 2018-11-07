News
21 soldiers were in a trick that crashed in Armenia's south
21 soldiers were in a trick that crashed in Armenia's south
Region:Armenia
Theme: Incidents

YEREVAN. – The soldiers injured in a truck crash in Armenia’s south have been transported to the Goris hospital, spokesperson for the Armenian Defense Ministry Artsrun Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook.

Four soldiers were killed as a truck overturned near the city of Goris on Wednesday afternoon.

Hovhannisyan said 21 soldiers were in the truck, and the injuries of 17 soldiers are not life threatening. Medical examination continues.

“No one of the injured is critical,” Hovhannisyan wrote on Facebook earlier.
